Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who was the side's highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded 2019 World Cup, has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

In a statement issued by Amir to the Pakistan Cricket Board website, Amir said that he is retiring from the longer format of the game to focus on white-ball cricket.

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game," Amir was quoted as saying. "I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly."

Amir also thanked his teammates in the test team.

I want to thank all my teammates as well the opponents in red-ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination.

“I also want to thank the PCB for providing me the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest. And, I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career.”

The fast bowler featured for the Pakistan team in 36 Tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.