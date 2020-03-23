Monday, March 23, 2020
     
Next two weeks extremely crucial: Ravichandran Ashwin on COVID-19

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2020 20:55 IST
File image of R Ashwin
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of R Ashwin

Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warned the citizens of India that if the coronavirus pandemic escalates, it could cause mayhem as the country is densely populated and a very large part of them dont have access to information.

"Taking in all information (both authentic and some seemingly panicky ones). One thing seems certain "The next 2 weeks are going to be extremely crucial". Every city in India should literally feel deserted for the next 2 weeks, cos if this escalates it will be mayhem," India's Test off-spinner Ashwin said in a tweet.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The 33-year old also changed the name of his Twitter handle to "lets stay indoors India."

"We need to remember we are a densely populated country and a very large part of them don't have access to information," he added.

With cases sharply increasing across the country, many Indian states are in lockdown with total number of cases now up to 433.

The central government has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown in various cities.

The Centre has, in fact, advised the states to take legal action against those who are found violating the lockdown orders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. He also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

