Navdeep Saini found guilty of breaching ICC's Code of Conduct for send-off to Nicholas Pooran

Image Source : AP Indian pacer Navdeep Saini has been handed a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Navdeep Saini made an instant impact on his international debut against the West Indies on Saturday, when he took two wickets in his very first over. Moreover, he bowled a wicket-maiden in the 20th over of the game, while also dismissing Kieron Pollard.

However, he has now landed into trouble with ICC's Code of Conduct.

In his first over, he gave a send-off to Nicholas Pooran when he dismissed him on his fourth delivery. The ICC have found Saini's send-off in breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

"Saini was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal. He has also been handed one demerit point," the ICC statement read.

"The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC release further said.

Navdeep Saini and team India will be back in action on August 6 for the third and final T20I against West Indies in Guyana. India have already clinched the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead yesterday.