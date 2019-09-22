Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni flaunts new car with wife Sakshi in front seat

After being away from cricket for a while, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out here drawing eyeballs in his new car -- a one-of-its-kind Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The decorated former India captain was seen taking the Jeep for a spin in the city as bystanders paused to admire the red midsize SUV and a glimpse of their local hero.

Last month, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni had shared a picture of a new addition in his garage. She had taken to Instagram to share the picture of the new car and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!"

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

Dhoni is the owner of several high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage, beside several other bikes.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cup titles -- 2007 World T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cup --is on a two-month break from cricket and recently served his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.