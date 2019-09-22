Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. MS Dhoni flaunts new car with wife Sakshi in front seat

MS Dhoni flaunts new car with wife Sakshi in front seat

MS Dhoni bought a new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

IANS IANS
Ranchi Published on: September 22, 2019 15:36 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

MS Dhoni flaunts new car with wife Sakshi in front seat

After being away from cricket for a while, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out here drawing eyeballs in his new car -- a one-of-its-kind Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The decorated former India captain was seen taking the Jeep for a spin in the city as bystanders paused to admire the red midsize SUV and a glimpse of their local hero.

Last month, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni had shared a picture of a new addition in his garage. She had taken to Instagram to share the picture of the new car and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!"

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

Dhoni is the owner of several high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage, beside several other bikes.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cup titles -- 2007 World T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cup --is on a two-month break from cricket and recently served his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCoutinho scores first goal for Bayern Munich in 4-0 rout of Cologne Next StoryGaurav booked in connection with accident that claimed three lives  