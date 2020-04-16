Rishabh Pant an amazing talent, it is just about his confidence: Mohammed Shami

Image Source : AP India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and also talked about the rise of KL Rahul.

Shami joined former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in an Instagram live session, where the duo discussed a range of topics.

"Rishabh's talent is amazing and it is not like he is my friend and that is the reason I'm saying this. It is just about confidence, the day he got that confidence, he will be very dangerous," Shami said.

Pant was India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman across all the three formats ever since MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection after the 2019 World Cup. However, in January this year, he lost the spot in ODIs and T20Is to KL Rahul.

Talking about Rahul, Shami said that the batsman is in his 'best form'.

"He smashes a lot. His current form is I think his career's best. Wherever he is coming to bat, he is playing well. Hope his career continues to proceed like this," said the Indian fast bowler.

Earlier, Shami also revealed that he played through the 2015 World Cup with a fractured knee.

