It was wrong to bring back players involved in wrongdoing: Mohammad Hafeez

Image Source : YOUTUBE/SHOAIB AKHTAR Mohammad Hafeez talked about sharing the dressing room with players involved in wrongdoing.

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has claimed that he had to play with players involved in wrongdoing in their national team. Speaking on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, the all-rounder said he tried to raise his voice but was made to keep quiet if he wanted to represent Pakistan.

"Those players are like my brothers and I do pray for them but what they did, I was against that," Hafeez said on Akhtar's YouTube channel.

"I raised my voice but I was told that they will play for Pakistan and if you wish to play as well, then you decide (what you want to do) and I was like really? So I went home and took advice as I did not want to spend giving away my positive energy for Pakistan. I continued along with all those players although that was wrong," he claimed.

"I still say that it is wrong and it will never be fruitful for Pakistan. Bringing back any such player will never be fruitful for Pakistan," he added.

Earlier, Akhtar had also claimed that he was surrounded by match-fixers in the national team and that he felt he was playing against 22 men - the opposition and also his teammates.