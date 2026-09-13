Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, achieves major milestone with early wicket against Afghanistan

The Indian team took on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the ongoing three-game series between the two sides. The teams met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the clash on September 13, and the game began with India coming in to bowl first after winning the toss.

The game began on a positive note for the Indian team as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a brilliant wicket in the very first over to draw first blood for the Men in Blue. Doing so, Bumrah completed 350 wickets in T20 cricket. Achieving this major milestone, it is worth noting that Bumrah is only the third Indian player in history to achieve the feat.

Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal had crossed the 350-wicket mark in T20 cricket, and now Bumrah has joined them with another brilliant performance against Afghanistan in the first T20I of the series.

What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

It is interesting to note that despite the game being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the venue is being considered an away ground for the Indian team and the home venue for Afghanistan. Ahead of the game, India skipper Shreyas Iyer also came forward to give his take on the same. He also reflected on the squad composition and announced the return of Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI after a lengthy injury layoff.

“We’re going to bowl first. I mean, when you have played in Delhi, you know what the pitch has got to offer, and we’ve played quite a bit of matches over here. So based on that and looking at the conditions, that’s really both. [On his first ten matches as India captain]It's been a roller coaster ride, but if you see the previous series which we played against Zimbabwe, there were a lot of positives, and the boys were optimistic in their approach. So, that's the attitude we've got to carry in this series as well,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss. With a brilliant start to the game against Afghanistan, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare for the rest of the clash.

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