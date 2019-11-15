Watch: Mayank Agarwal scores double ton, Virat Kohli signals to go for 300

Image Source : AP/TWITTER Mayank Agarwal reached his second Test double ton.

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal reached his second double hundred in 28 days as he reached the mark in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Indore. Mayank scored his first double ton against South Africa in October during the home series. The 27-year-old batsman also went past Australian great Sir Don Bradman to score two double tons in the fewest number of innings since debut (12).

When Mayank scored his century on Day 2 of the Test against Bangladesh, Indian skipper Virat Kohli signalled him to go for the double.

As Mayank reached the double hundred, he reciprocated the signal, telling Virat that he fulfilled his wish. To this, the Indian captained laughed, and raised three fingers, seemingly telling him that he should now target a triple century.

Watch:

Earlier, India bowled Bangladesh out on 150 on Day 1 of the match. After losing Rohit cheaply, Mayank stabilized the Indian innings alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (54).

After the side suffered quick blows with Pujara and Virat Kohli departing within the space of 12 deliveries, the Indian opener, once again, put India out of trouble with Ajinkya Rahane (86).

With Mayank's double hundred, an Indian batsman has now scored a double hundred in four consecutive Test matches. Mayank, Virat, and Rohit Sharma scored a double ton each in the first three Tests - all against South Africa.