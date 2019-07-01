Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Live Stream: Watch SL vs WI Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on DD Sports Live, Star Sports 1

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE World Cup 2019, Cricket Live streaming SL vs WI ICC Cricket World Cup

Dimuth Karunaratne and his Sri Lanka squad had to prepare like they're still in contention at the Cricket World Cup. With their playoff mostly gone after India losing to England, Karunaratne and his team practiced on the eve of their group game against West Indies as if there was still a playoff spot on the line. The West Indies slumped out of contention after a loss to India three days ago, but coach Floyd Reifer said it wouldn't influence their game plan against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street. The future starts Monday for his team.

The 2019 World Cup Match 39, Sri Lanka vs West Indies will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

The 2019 World Cup Match 39, Sri Lanka vs West Indies will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street .

When is 2019 World Cup Match 39, Sri Lanka vs West Indies?

The 2019 World Cup Match 39, Sri Lanka vs West Indies will be played on July 1 (Monday).

The 2019 World Cup Match 39 Sri Lanka vs West Indies will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 1.

The 2019 World Cup Match 39 Sri Lanka vs West Indies will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 1.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup Match 39?

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Kasun Rajitha

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Shannon Gabrie