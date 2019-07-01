Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2019 World Cup Windies, Lanka aim to salvage pride

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and West Indies from Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign might look to be all but over, but going mathematically, the island nation still have a slim chance of sneaking through to the semifinals provided they win their remaining two games and the results in the other group matches go their way. So come Monday, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will look to give their best against the West Indies who are already out of contention for a place in the knockouts. The Jason Holder -led West Indies, on the other hand, have managed just one win from seven outings while one match was washed out. With only three points in their kitty, the two-time former champions have nothing to lose and will aim to finish on a high and spoil Sri Lanka's slim chances of advancing to the semifinals. Follow live updates and score of the live match here at indiatvnews.com

Brief preview: Dimuth Karunaratne and his Sri Lanka squad had to prepare like they're still in contention at the Cricket World Cup. With their playoff more or less over after India losing to England at Edgbaston on Sunday. They were going through batting and fielding drills when England set India a target of 338 to win. The West Indies slumped out of contention after a loss to India three days ago, but coach Floyd Reifer said it wouldn't influence their game plan against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street. The future starts Monday for his team. [Read full preview here]