Trouble in Paradise: Kieron Pollard unfollows Rohit Sharma on Twitter

Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma are two cricketers' whose friendship goes a long way; from their partnership on the pitch for Mumbai Indians to winning the IPL for the team.

New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2019 19:59 IST
West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has unfollowed India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter ahead of the India-West Indies series.

Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma are two cricketers' whose friendship goes a long way; from their partnership on the pitch for Mumbai Indians to winning the IPL for the team. But recently, Kieron Pollard unfriended Rohit Sharma on Twitter and Twitterati had a lot of questions.

Rohit is currently gearing up for India's second Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This will also mark the first time that India play a day-night Test match. Their home T20I series against West Indies starts on December 6.

