Standard of cricket must not be compromised when it resumes: Joe Root

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England Test captain Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root feels standard of the game should not be compromised when cricket finally returns to the field in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic. Citing example of Test cricket, Root has stated if it cannot be played at its best form then it won't do justice to the integrity of game.

"If the game is compromised, it shouldn't be going ahead," Root said during a show on Sky Sports.

"The game itself, the intensity it is played at - if you can't play Test cricket at its absolute best we shouldn't play it. It's not a fair reflection of the sport," he added.

Root, however, conceded the game could witness some changes as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The ICC is currently mulling over doing away with the use of saliva on cricket balls, with several other methods being mooted.

Despite the changes, which could be introduced in near future, the England captain stated integrity of the game shouldn't be tampered with.

"There has been talk about changing the ball and different things and it will be interesting to see what you could change to make things slightly safer - hopefully the ball has no seam, doesn't move sideways and we can whack it to all parts!

"I'd like the think the product itself and the standard of Test cricket would not be compromised to play these games," he said.

In England, professional cricket activities remain suspended until July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage