  5. From one toe-crusher to another: Jasprit Bumrah calls Lasith Malinga the 'best yorker bowler in the world'

New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2020 20:36 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has named his Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga as the best yorker bowler in the world. Bumrah, who is himself a terrific yorker bowler, hailed Malinga's consistency with the skill.

"Malinga is the best yorker bowler in the world and has used it for such a long period of time to the best of his advantage," Bumrah said in a tweet posted by Mumbai Indians.

Malinga has been lethal with his yorkers for a long time. Recently, he took a record four wickets in four balls during a T20I against New Zealand in which three deliveries were yorkers.

Earlier, Bumrah said that he is not too troubled by the banning of hugs and high fives while celebrating as the International Cricket Council (ICC) mulls a way to get cricket underway again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he said there needs to be an alternative to the usage of saliva on the ball if it is banned.

"I was not much of a hugger anyway! And not a high-five person as well, so that doesn't trouble me a lot. The only thing that interests me is the saliva bit," Bumrah told Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on the ICC's video series Inside Out interviews.

"I don't know what guidelines we'll have to follow when we come back, but I feel there should be an alternative. If the ball is not well maintained, it's difficult for the bowlers.

"The grounds are getting shorter and shorter, the wickets are becoming flatter and flatter. So we need something, some alternative for the bowlers to maintain the ball so that it can do something -- maybe reverse in the end or conventional swing," he added.

