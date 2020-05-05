Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It's such a great lesson to just watch MS Dhoni: Jos Buttler

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler heaped praises on former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Buttler said that Dhoni is his idol and he has learnt a lot by just watching him during the IPL.

Buttler is an integral part of Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League, while MS Dhoni is the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

"MS Dhoni has always been a big idol of mine and chaos is always going around him, people wanting a bit of him, the cricket and the noise

"....it is such a great lesson to just watch him and see first hand how to manage all that thing if you have to perform at the top level and perform in those crunch moment, that certainly has been one of the massive pluses," Buttler said in an interview to Lancashire Cricket.

Dhoni last played for India in 2019 World Cup, where India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals. After that, he took a hiatus from cricket and was expected to play in 2020 IPL, which has been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

England's limited over vice-captain said playing the IPL has been a great learning curve. He claims that he learnt to deal with the chaos from his first season of the cash-rich league.

"It was one of pressures you have to learn, especially in India, as an oversees players, you are one of the four in the team and you know the other four who are not playing are also world-class players. So you are under pressure to perform," he said.

"So that's been a great learning curve. One of the things I came out with from the first IPL is to just learn to deal with the chaos."

Buttler, who had started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians, said his first experience of playing in the cash-rich tournament was quite "tiring".

"There is so much going on off the field, with adverts and stuff that you never done before, meet and greet and different things for different sponsors and then thinking about the game all the time and finding ways to switch off," he said.

