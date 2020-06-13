IPL in October looks difficult, can be held in Sri Lanka in September: Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Will there be an IPL tournament in 2020?

The iconic Sunil Gavaskar feels realistic chances of conducting a shortened Indian Premier League this year is in Sri Lanka from early September as Australia might end up hosting the World T20 in October having successfully flattened the COVID-19 curve.

The former India captain feels that once the Australia government has now formally announced that 25 per cent crowd can turn up for sporting events, a World T20 in October looks more imminent than IPL.

"After the announcement by the Australian government, there seems to be a possibility of conducting a World T20 in October.May be the teams will have to reach three weeks earlier, have seven days of practice games and also 14-day quarantine," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

"If ICC believes that World T20 can happen, then having IPL looks difficult because it could only be held if World T20 is postponed but after the announcement (by Australia PM Scott Morrison), IPL in October looks difficult," he said.

However a curtailed IPL in September, maybe in Sri Lanka or UAE, is a more practical solution, the legendary opener said.

"September you can't have IPL in India due to monsoon. But maybe in Sri Lanka from early September with teams playing each other once instead of a double-header. Maybe you can think of that," Gavaskar said.

Earlier on Thursday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel hinted that the event can be held overseas as games in empty stadiums make the location irrelevant.

Considering the rising cases in India, there is an option to organise the league overseas. The UAE and Sri Lanka have already shown interest in hosting the world's biggest T20 league.

"First preference is India of course but a lot will depend on the situation at that time. Sri Lanka has offered to host it and so has UAE, we will see where we can play. If you are playing without crowds, it doesn't matter where you play," Patel told PTI.

The 2009 edition was held in South Africa due to the general elections back home and because of the same reason, the tournament was held partially in the UAE in 2014.

The BCCI stands to lose Rs 4000 crore if the IPL doesn't take place. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also said that the board is exploring all options to stage the IPL. Even Ganguly has spoken about having the tournament in front of empty stands in his latest communication to Board affiliates.

