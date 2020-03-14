IPL 2020 could be cancelled if it doesn't start by April 20: Report

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League could be deferred to next year if it doesn't start by April 20.

The coronavirus has forced postponement and cancellation of many events around the globe, and the sports haven't remained untouched. The 2020 edition of Indian Premier League became the latest high profile tournament to be postponed following the spread of the deadly outbreak.

The BCCI announced on Friday that the IPL has been postponed to April 15 after concerns from state governments, as well as the centre.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation," the BCCI said in a statement.

This decision came hours after Delhi government said it will not allow any sporting activity in the national capital due to the health crisis. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

India has more than 70 positive coronavirus cases so far and recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday in Karnataka.

According to Sportstar, there is also a possibility of the IPL being cancelled if it doesn't start by April 20.

"If at all the IPL starts, it would be around April 20 but the decision will be made around April 10. If the tournament doesn’t start by April 20, it will have to be deferred till the next year," a BCCI official told Sportstar.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the Board stated.

The Board said it will work closely with the central government to tackle the situation.