Image Source : IPLT20.COM Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Ajinkya Rahane is expected to leave Rajasthan Royals to join Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After weeks of negotiation, the Royals have reportedly struck a deal with the Delhi franchise for the trade of Rahane in exchange of two players.

(More to follow..)