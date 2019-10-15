Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Indian cricket will continue to prosper under Sourav Ganguly: VVS Laxman

Indian cricket will continue to prosper under Sourav Ganguly: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman wished Sourav Ganguly after the former Indian captain was elected as the President of BCCI.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2019 14:10 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

VVS Laxman wished Sourav Ganguly after the former Indian captain was elected as the President of BCCI.

Batting legend VVS Laxman on Tuesday said Indian cricket will undoubtedly continue to prosper under former skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over the reins of the BCCI.

Ganguly, a veteran 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, on Monday filed his nominations papers for the post of BCCI president in Mumbai.

The former Indian skipper is expected to be elected unopposed at the board's Annual General Meeting on October 23.

"Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI. I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper. Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada," Laxman tweeted.

Ganguly thanked his former teammate for the congratulatory message.

"Thank u Vvs ..your contributions will be very important," Ganguly tweeted.

The 47-year-old, one of the finest Indian captains, will hold the post of the BCCI President for a mere nine months. He will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBengaluru Bulls edge out UP Yoddha in extra time to enter PKL semis Next Story  