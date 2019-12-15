India vs West Indies: Shivam Dube makes ODI debut in Chennai

Image Source : AP Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube made his ODI debut against West Indies in Chennai.

Indian youngster Shivam Dube made his ODI debut during the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Dube became India's 228th ODI player with his first game for the Men in Blue. He made his international debut last month under Rohit Sharma during the T20I series against Bangladesh.

He has since appeared in all the T20Is featuring the side.

In the third T20I of the series against Bangladesh, Dube played a crucial role with the ball as he took three wickets to guide India to a memorable series win. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old all-rounder scored his first half-century after he was promoted to number three in the batting order.

Dube plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

While the all-rounder made his debut, Kedar Jadhav also returned to international colours, while KL Rahul opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out with injury.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also replaced by Shardul Thakur in the squad after the former suffered from an injury during the T20I series against the West Indies.

India won the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will aim to end the calendar year on a high with a similar result in the ODIs.