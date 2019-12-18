India vs West Indies: Focus is on batting as long as possible, says centurion Rohit Sharma

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rohit Sharma, who scored 159 in the second ODI against West Indies, said that it's his responsibility to score as many runs as possible as the senior batsman in the side.

Rohit Sharma scored a splendid century in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at Visakhapatnam. The Indian opener scored 159 off 135 deliveries, steering India to a strong total of 387 while batting first. The side eventually registered an emphatic 107-run win to level the series 1-1.

Rohit was adjudged the Man of the Match in the game and he reflected on his partnership with KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman, who is making a return to the ODI side as an opener due to the injury to first-choice batsman Shikhar Dhawan, made a strong case for the role with his 102-run innings.

"It was a much needed victory for us. We wanted to get our act together. We had a very very crucial partnership," Rohit said.

"KL batted brilliantly and allowed me to take my time. KL is such a talent when you watch it from the opposite end. He is growing in confidence. New partner and you saw the running between wasn't up to the mark. But we will get better. We can take a lot of confidence from how we built that partnership."

The Indian vice-captain has scored three 200-plus scores in ODIs so far, and as Rohit played with an aggressive intent after crossing the three-figure mark in the 2nd ODI, it looked like he would be reaching a fourth double-hundred. In the post-match presentation, he insisted that one should bat 'as long as possible'.

"I have said it many a times, once you get past your 100, you should bat as long as possible. As long as a set batter is out, you can get how much ever you want. I have played 200 plus ODIs, it is my responsibility to get as many runs as I can for the team," said Rohit.

India takes on West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series on January 22 in Cuttack.