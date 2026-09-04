Dasun Shanaka slams fastest century in CPL history as St Kitts and Nevis register their biggest win

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka international Dasun Shanaka’s record-setting assault powered St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their largest-ever win by runs in the Caribbean Premier League. While batting first against Saint Lucia Kings, the hosts were reduced to 89/2 and that’s when the all-rounder took over the business and smacked unbeaten 121 runs off 43 deliveries and etched his name in history books.

He completed his century in just 39 balls and with that, Shanaka set the record for the fastest hundred in CPL history. Courtesy of his onslaught, St Kitts and Nevis made 235 runs on the board and registered a comfortable win by 137 runs as they bundled Saint Lucia to only 98 runs.

Meanwhile, Shanaka entered the ground in the 10th over and since then, he changed the course of the game. Right after entering the ground, he hit consecutive sixes from Roston Chase before turning his attention to Keon Gaston and Forde. He eventually completed his half-century in just 24 balls.

In the 18th over of the game, he along with Wanindu Hasaranga, punished Maheesha Theekshana for 20 runs. In the 19th, the duo added 18 against Matthew Forde and finally, in the 20th over of the innings, Shanaka took Gaston to the cleaners, smacking him for 28 runs. He hit four sixes in the over and a boundary. It was because of the humongous over that Shanaka managed to complete his century in record-breaking fashion.

On the other hand, his partnership with Hasaranga yielded 93 from only 31 balls. Out of which, the spin-bowling all-rounder made only nine runs in six balls.

Alive in playoffs race

The result also had major implications for the standings. St Kitts and Nevis remained fifth, but their net run-rate improved dramatically from -0.547 to 0.593. St Lucia, despite remaining one point ahead of St Kitts and Nevis alongside two other teams, saw their net run-rate fall to -0.888.

Their poor batting show at the Warner Park is the sole reason behind it. Opener Tim Seifert looked in fine touch and he managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, but there was little to no support from the other end. The New Zealand international made 50, while eight of the St Lucia players scored in single digits.

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