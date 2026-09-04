Jason Gillespie questions PCB's decision-making, says they 'change their mind like they change their pants'

New Delhi:

Pakistan Cricket Board has changed six coaches in the last three years. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who went to England as head coach for the three-match Test series, was sacked after the Lord’s Test, with Mike Hesson now handed the baton. Reflecting upon that, former Pakistan Test head coach and former Australia international Jason Gillespie has criticised PCB’s mismanagement and also singled out chairman of selectors Aaqib Javed.

He also serves as director of high performance and Gillespie pointed out that his poor decision-making is eventually affecting the team. The former pacer also questioned how Salman Ali Agha could captain Pakistan in the opening Test before being removed from the side and sent home ahead of the third match.

“I feel for the players, this is these guys livelihoods. From the outside, it looks like they are playing with fear. Salman Ali Agha goes from captaining the team in the first Test against England to being out of the team for the second Test and on the plane home before the third Test. How does that work?” Gillespie told Code Sports.

Gillespie wants accountability from Aaqib Javed

The PCB earlier this week ordered Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman among four other cricketers to return home after the second Test against England. They also sacked Sarfaraz and bowling coach Umar Gul and announced all the replacements for the third Test. Gillespie argued that the changes reflected a lack of consistency in Pakistan's selection policy and directly attributed the issue to Javed.

“It's pretty clear they don't have a selection strategy at all, particularly under Aaqib Javed. They change their mind like they change their pants -- daily,” he said.

Notably, Javed has previously criticised Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, claiming that communication with the coaches was lacking and that they did not heed his input. Gillespie has repeatedly disputed those allegations.

“Aaqib Javed came out recently and blamed Gary Kirsten and myself for everything that is going on. Aaqib has been the chairman of selectors for the past two years. We haven't even been there. Somehow, he claims it is our fault. Make sense out of that. I think Javed needs to look at himself in the mirror,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie also alleged that players were not directly informed about their removal from the squad.

“There is definitely no communication between Aaqib Javed, who is meant to be chairman of selectors, and the players, The players who were sacked heard it through family and friends and the media that they had been sacked,” he added.

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