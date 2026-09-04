Kusal Mendis ruled out of upcoming England T20Is, Charith Asalanka to take over as skipper

In a major blow to Sri Lanka, the side’s T20I skipper Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against England. It is worth noting that Sri Lanka is set to tour England in a multi-format white-ball series. The two sides will meet across three T20I matches and three ODIs.

Ahead of the series, skipper Kusal Mendis has been ruled out; he will be missing the series due to a hamstring injury that he sustained recently, and Charith Asalanka will be Sri Lanka's T20I skipper in the series. Apart from Kusal Mendis, Binura Fernando has been injured and has been ruled out of the series as well.

For their replacement, Pavan Rathnayake and Dilshan Madushank have been included, and it could be interesting to see how the two stars fit into Sri Lanka’s squad for the series and how they fare against England.

Sri Lanka to kick off England series in Southampton

Speaking of the series, Sri Lanka will kick off the multi-format series with the T20I leg. The two sides will meet for the first clash at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 15. The 2nd T20I will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 17, with the third and final T20I slated to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 19.

Furthermore, after the end of the T20I series, the two teams will meet across three ODI matches. The ODIs will be held on September 22, 24, and 27 in Chester-le-Street, Leeds, and The Oval in London.

With Asalanka leading the side in T20Is, it could be interesting to see how Sri Lanka fares in the series. The likes of Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, and many other stars have been included in the series as well. While taking on England in their home could be a daunting task, Sri Lanka will aim to put in a good show and come out on top.

Sri Lanka’s updated T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Pavan Rathnayake and Dilshan Madushanka.

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