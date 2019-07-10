India vs New Zealand, Live Match Streaming, 2019 World Cup: Watch IND vs NZ Live stream on Hotstar and Live TV telecast on Star Sports and DD Sports

The notorious Manchester weather pushed the first semifinal of the World Cup to the reserve day after dominant Indian bowlers excelled yet again to restrict New Zealand to a sub-par 211 for five on Tuesday. Rain forced players off the field after 46.1 overs and as per ICC's playing conditions, the game will resume on Wednesday from where it stopped. A fresh day will certainly be advantageous for India as it will be a continuation and not a restart. Any advantage earned on the scheduled day will be carried through to the reserve day. Super over will determine the winner, if it's a tied match. If the match doesn't happen on Wednesday, then India will progress to the final by virtue of finishing on top of the league table.

What are the Playing XI for India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final 1?

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

How will the match be played on the reserve day?

The match will start from where it left off on Tuesday. New Zealand will begin their innings on 211/4 from 46.1 overs.

What happens if there is no play possible on Wednesday as well?

If the match doesn't happen on Wednesday, then India will progress to the final by virtue of finishing on top of the league table.

What will the weather be like on Wednesday in Manchester?

The weather forecast isn't too promising for Wednesday as well. According to reports, skies will often be cloudy through Wednesday, with further heavy showers at times. Some brighter interludes are possible between the showers though.

Where will the 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand be played?

The 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When is 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand?

The 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand will be played on July 10 (Wednesday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup semi-final 1 India vs New Zealand start?

The 2019 World Cup semi-final 1 India vs New Zealand will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 10.