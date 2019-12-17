India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschange earns maiden ODI call-up; Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis axed

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marnus Labuschange earns maiden ODI call-up; Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis axed

Australia made seven changes to their ODI squad, whose last game was seven months before in the 2019 World Cup. Big names like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon were dropped while Marnus Labuschange, riding high on his Test exploits, earned a maiden call-up to the ODI squad in the 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India.

The three ODIs will be played in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru - starting from January 14 next year.

Aaron Finch remained the captain of the squad but coach Justin Langer will not be available and senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald will take charge of the Men in Yellow.

Other notable names who failed to make the cut were Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile while Jason Behrendorff was unavailable due to injury.

Maxwell, who took a break in October due to mental health issues, returned to the fray earlier this month and said he was targetting the India series to make a comeback.

"It is great to see Glenn Maxwell returning to the game in the Big Bash League.We will closely monitor his form after what would have been a disappointing 12 months in the one-day game by his standards," said chief selector Trevor Hohns.

Labuschange, on the other hand, comes into the squad on the back of his fine display in Test cricket in the last three games for the Aussies. Ashton Turner, who smashed an unbeaten 43-ball 84 to power Australia to victory against India in the ODIs before the World Cup, also retained his place.

"We ... believe Marnus Labuschagne is ready for his international white ball debut after his strong form for Queensland in this form of the game," Hohns said.

"Ashton Turner has proven himself in India with his ability to adapt to local conditions," he added.

Adam Zampa once again will come as a frontline spinner ahead of Lyon, who played in the World Cup in England. Saun Abbott, however, was a surprise selection with his last and only ODI coming against Pakistan more than five years ago.

According to Hohns, the selectors were looking to continue preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia towards the end of 2020 as well as develop a strong squad for the next 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Australia ODI squad for Tour of India: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (VC & WK), Pat Cummins (VC), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa