India vs Australia: David Warner becomes fastest Australian to 5000 ODI runs

Image Source : AP File image of David Warner

David Warner on Tuesday added another feather to his hat as he became the fastest Australian cricketer to amass 5000 runs in one-day internationals. He achieved the feat during the first ODI match of the three-game series against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With a four pulled away past the square leg region against Jasprit Bumrah, Warner reached the milestone in what was his 115th ODI innings. With that he surpassed former cricketer Dean Jones, who had reached the feat in his 128th innings, to become the fastest Aussie to 5000 ODI runs. Overall, he became the fourth-fastest to the mark after South Africa's Hashim Amla (101 innings), and joint-second Viv Richards and Virat Kohli (114 innings).

Warner achieved the feat just a few deliveries after he survived a scare wherein he had called for a review following India's appeal. But the review tilted in favour of the Aussies as Warner survived.

Australia made a strong start to the innings as the opening pair of Warner and Aaron Finch stitched a fifty-plus stand inside the powerplays to stay ahead of the required run rate.

Australia need 256 runs to win the opener in Mumbai.