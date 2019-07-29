India's batting finished at No.3 in World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar insisted that India's batting finished at three in World Cup

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday criticized India's batting line up during recently concluded 2019 World Cup.

Team India was eliminated in the semifinals of the WC with a defeat against New Zealand in Birmingham. Men in Blue lost their top-3 at a score of five and the middle order was exposed against Kiwis in the big knockout game.

Gavaskar talked about India's batting failure and selection process during the mega event. The former player insisted that if India's top 3 doesn't score runs then it's a sign of big trouble for the team as it was witnessed during World Cup semis.

"Our batting this World Cup finished at number 3. If these batsmen didn't get runs as was seen in the semis then we were always going to be in trouble," Gavaskar told IANS.

On selecting four wicket-keeper batsmen including KL Rahul in the playing XI, Gavaskar said: "That is a question that only the team management can answer."

Earlier, on occasions, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has mentioned that this is the best Indian team of all time but the World Cup performance has shown a different story.

Gavaskar kept his mum on that and said: "Everybody has a right to their view so that's ok."

The Little Master who has always been a supporter of domestic cricket has claimed that other states have levelled up their game and Mumbai team is still managing to cope up with them. Gavaskar is impressed with how domestic cricket is proving India many cricketing talents.

"It's not that Mumbai cricket has gone down, it's just that other states have raised the level of their game which is why Indian cricket is in such a healthy state with its talent pool," added Gavaskar.