Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs NZ | We want to win every time we step onto the ground: KL Rahul

Team India's stand-in captain for fifth T20I KL Rahul pleased after the Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 7 runs to complete historic 5-0 whitewash at Bay Oval Mount Maunganui. Rahul had a great series against New Zealand and he became the highest Indian run-getter in a T20I bilateral series. Rahul scored 224 runs in the five-match series surpassing Kohli's tally of 199 against Australia in a three-match series in 2018.

"Yeah, I am pleased. It is great to be standing here winning 5-0. Very happy that my performances could result in victories for India. We were happy to come into this series with confidence and to keep executing our skills every game," said KL Rahul told in the post-match presentation.

"We came up with answers from every situation and it is a great result for me and the side. I am batting really well now and I am happy to do the roles I am doing for my side. Not thinking too much about the T20 World Cup at the moment, but hopefully, I can continue batting this way. I think it is a winning habit that we have cultivated wherein we want to win every time we step onto the ground."

Earlier, with the series already in the bag after they won the first four matches of the five-match series, skipper Virat Kohli decided to rest in the final game with deputy Rohit Sharma leading the charge. Unfortunately, Rohit was retired hurt on 60 off 41 deliveries due to calf-injury and Rahul took over the charge from him.

"As a team, we keep believing in each other. It is unfortunate what happened with Rohit, but hopefully, he'll be fine in a couple of days. Leading up to the World Cup, there were a few strategies that we wanted to try out. It just keeps giving us more and more confidence to keep going around," Rahul added.

After the T20I series, India will now square up against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting from February 5 and Rahul revealed the plan of the Indian team for the next few days.

"We'll relax a little bit over the next couple of days and enjoy the victory. But once we start with the next series, the process will remain the same. We want to win games of cricket every time we go out. The kind of cricket we are playing is fun to watch and we hope to keep repeating this," he concluded