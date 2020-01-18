Impressed with KL Rahul's wicketkeeping against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan trolls Rishabh Pant

Image Source : BCCI GRAB/BCCI Shikhar Dhawan impressed with KL Rahul's wicketkeeping

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday trolled Rishabh Pant after being left impressed with KL Rahul's wicketkeeping in the second ODI match of the three-game series against Australia in Rajkot.

Pant was the first-choice keeper for the entire series and the sole option for the spot. But after suffering a concussion injury while batting in the opener of the series, Pant was unable to field for the second innings and hence Rahul was handed over the responsibility. He continued as the wicketkeeper for the second ODI as well despite the selectors adding a back-up option in KS Bharat. But Rahul impressed everyone with his skills with the gloves.

Rahul affected the stumping of Aussie skipper Aaron Finch and also took two catches behind the stumps in the second ODI besides starring with the bat with his 52-ball 80. Rahul was handed the Man of the Match for his efforts.

After the game, on Chahal TV, Dhawan trolled Pant saying, "Aapki keeping dekhke, Rishabh Pant wo jo flip marta hai na, vo bhi khada hogya hoga ekdum se aur bolega ki main theek hun yar (Looking at your wicketkeeping Rishabh Pant, those flips that he does, even he would stand up and say that 'I'm fine')."

Rahul, however, revealed that it was difficult on his part to pick up spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav from behind the stumps.

"It is (a challenge). Even for me, sometimes I couldn't pick Kuldeep and Jadeja. At the pace he (Kuldeep) bowls it is just pretty difficult, it is not what I get in my first-class team. I am just enjoying what is thrown at me and trying to do the best I can.

"Kuldeep told me my 'keeping was good too. I grew up 'keeping but I didn't do it a lot for my first-class team, but in the last few weeks I did keep for Karnataka, so I've been in decent wicketkeeping touch, so hopefully I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy," Rahul said at the post-match presentation after picking up his man-of-the-match award.