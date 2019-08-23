I would prefer to face Dennis Lillee rather than Bumrah: Vivian Richards

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards heaped praises on India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of his comeback to the side for the two-match Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the most lethal fast bowlers among the current lot. The Indian pacer is ranked no.1 in the ODIs, and has been brilliant for the side in the limited number of Tests he has played for the side.

Bumrah was rested in the limited-overs series against West Indies, but rejoined the side for the two-match Test series, which also marks the beginning of India’s campaign in the World Test Championship.

India ended the first day of the Test match at 203/6, and with the team likely to bowl on the second day, West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards heaped praises on Bumrah.

“Bumrah has an advantage because of his action. He looks like a spinner running in (laughs), but then he extracts that pace of any quick bowling anywhere in the world,” said Richards in an interview with Economic Times.

“And that is uncomfortable for most batsmen to face because you need time to adjust and he doesn’t give you enough time.”

The Windies great even went on to say that he would prefer to face Dennis Lillee than Bumrah.

“I would prefer to face Dennis Lillee rather than Bumrah because he doesn’t have a perfect action.

“With Lillee you can see what he is doing, but not with Bumrah. In Bumrah, India have a diamond in their armoury. As long as he remains fit, he is going to trouble a lot of batsmen for a long time to come.”

With 18 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah was also India’s highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup.