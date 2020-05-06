I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left: Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Virat Kohli

Coronavirus has halted all cricketing action, just like any other sports, since its advent in India leaving the fans of the nation without a match since the Test series in New Zealand. Since then, the South Africa ODI series at home was called off while the 13th season of the Indian Premier League was postponed indefinitely until further notice.

Despite about two months of no action and an uncertain future ahead, Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckons that he will the team will pick it up from where they had left and hence mark a good return to the game.

Speaking to Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Kohli said, "I am keeping myself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left."

In the show, the 31-year-old will also be interacting with a few of his young fans who will pepper King Kohli with questions, especially around what has been doing during the government-mandated nation-wide lockdown period.

While speaking to his fans, Kohli also talks about the things he misses while staying at home like the IPL, the excitement the tournament brings for the players and the fans and the magical moments that are created. Kohli even answers a few questions asked by his young fans around his unflappable mindset during batting. He emphasizes on how important it is to have a proper mindset especially while playing a sport, sending a strong message to all the young cricket aspirants in the country. On the episode, captain Kohli also catches up teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and reminisces their camaraderie.

(with IANS inputs)

