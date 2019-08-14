Has Chris Gayle played his final ODI match? Team India's warm gesture on field could suggest so

Image Source : BCCI Chris Gayle

Donning a special number on his jersey - 301, Chris Gayle could have played his final ODI match today. However, after being dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series, Chris Gayle was swarmed by Indian cricketers, congratulating him on a vibrant and illustrious career. He raised his hands in the air with his helmet on the bat, and walked back to the pavilion to a standing ovation by the fans present at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Everybody is congratulating the big man. Smiles all around. #Gayle acknowledges the crowd as he walks back.

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Think we have seen the last of him, at least in ODIs. #Khaleel was also feeling for him! We will miss you!#UniverseBoss #INDvWI #WIvIND #INDvsWI #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/8QJwLEOmSF — BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) August 14, 2019

However, Gayle inflicted as much damage as he could before bowing out. The explosive batsman smashed a blistering 72 off 41 deliveries, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes after West Indies won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Trinidad.

The India vs West Indies ODI series could be the perfect way for the southpaw to hang up his bat and helmet as the Jamaican recently broke two massive records, as Gayle had become the first West Indies' cricketer to play 300 One-Day Internationals, surpassing legend Brian Lara (299) in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series.

The Universe Boss @henrygayle had this to say ahead of his 300th ODI match for the West Indies!🌴🏏🔽#MenInMaroon #ChrisGayle pic.twitter.com/nxKNgpBO0r — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 11, 2019

In the same match, Gayle broke another Lara record as he had become the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for West Indies. Gayle pipped Brian Lara who has scored 10,405 in his distinguished ODI career. While Gayle departed early on 11 but he managed to overhaul Lara's and now stands on Windies highest run-scorer tally with 10,408.

In an illustrious ODI career, the Universe Boss has played 301 matches and has scored a monumental 10,480 runs, which include 25 centuries, one double hundred, 54 fifties and a whopping 331 sixes along with 1128 fours.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here Wednesday.

India made one change, bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav, while West Indies left out Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas and included Keemo Paul and Fabien Allen.

Teams:

West Indies Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed.