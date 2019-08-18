Image Source : @YOGENSHAH_S Hardik Pandya buys a new beast for his million-dollar garage

Flamboyant Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya has made a new addition to his million-dollar garage.

Hardik, who is rested for the India tour of West Indies was seen driving a Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai alongside his elder brother Krunal. The Arancio Xanto colour beast worth Rs 3.73 Crore (ex-showroom).

Hot on the heels of bagging the Man of the Series award in the recently-held T20 series against the West Indies, Krunal was spotted in an orange Lamborghini recently with brother Hardik on the wheels.

Hardik also bought a Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV few months which is worth around 2.19 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

A video of the Pandya brothers coming out of the luxury sports car has gone viral on social media.

Krunal recently told IANS that he now wants to graduate to the ODI side where Hardik has cemented his place as a first-choice all-rounder.

"The Windies series was a big confidence booster. It was the first series of the season and to do well against some quality players always helps. This is just the beginning and I will look to carry this forward into the next series.

"Looking to stay true to my goal and play across formats. That is an area of focus. I have played one-day games for India 'A' in the last two years and the experience has given me confidence that I can rise to the challenge. I want to play for India in all the formats and do well," he had said.

The Pandya brothers were part of Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) winning team this year.

(With IANS Inputs)