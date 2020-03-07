Harbhajan Singh's bat goes missing from kit bag during travel from Mumbai to Coimbatore

Image Source : TWITTER Harbhajan Singh took to social media to make a complaint after his bat went missing from his kit bag while traveling from Mumbai to Coimbatore.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to social media to make a complaint after his bat went missing from his kit bag during his travel from Mumbai to Coimbatore.

He took to Twitter to make a complaint.

"Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs," Harbhajan wrote.

Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

Indigo Airlines replied to the Indian cricketer, apologizing for the inconvenience. "Sorry to know about this, Mr. Singh. Let us get this checked immediately and connect with you."

Sorry to know about this, Mr. Singh. Let us get this checked immediately and connect with you. ~Snigdha — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 7, 2020

The Indian off-spinner will take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings. He was one of the retained players of the franchise.

MS Dhoni has already reached Chennai and has begun practicing for the IPL. He is set to return to cricketing action for the first time since the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.