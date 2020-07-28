ENG v WI | Stuart Broad becomes second Englishman, seventh overall to take 500 Test wickets

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stuart Broad became the only second English cricketer after fellow teammate James Anderson to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Stuart Broad on Tuesday became the only second English cricketer -- and seventh overall -- to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the feat as he took his third wicket in the second innings during the final Test in Manchester against West Indies. Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite to reach the 500-mark.

Broad had played a crucial role in the side's comeback in the ongoing three-match series against the Windies. After missing the first Test, he made a strong comeback in the second match where he took six wickets and steered the side to a 113-run victory to level the series.

He was retained in the playing XI for the final Test and paid captain's Joe Root's confidence back in style, as he not only impressed with the ball but also played a handy role with the bat. In the first innings, he played a crucial 62-run innings off just 45 deliveries to steer England's score to 369.

He then took six wickets, including the key dismissals of Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase before wrapping up the Windies tail to bundle the visitors out on 197.

🚨 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ WICKETS 🚨



Stuart Broad has become just the 7th bowler in the history of the game to take 500 Test wickets! 🎉🎉🎉 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/3FtgslBTxm — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2020

Broad reached his 500 wickets in his 140th Test. His fellow teammate James Anderson is the only other English bowler to have achieved the feat so far.

Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519) are the only other bowlers who have breached the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Among the current generation to bowlers, the closest to 500 wickets after Broad is India's Harbhajan Singh (417), but he has been out of the international circuit for years. Australia's Nathan Lyon, who is one of the mainstays in the Test side, has 390 wickets to his name so far.

