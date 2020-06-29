ECB gives its approval for county season to begin on August 1

Image Source : TWITTER/ECB_OFFICIAL England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday gave green-signal to the commencement of the men's county cricket season from August 1.

The format of the season, however, is yet to be announced and will rather be discussed and agreed upon by the 18 First-Class Counties in early July, following which the new fixture will be announced.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “It is a significant step for our game that we are able to approve the start of the men’s domestic season for 1 August and one which will be welcomed by everyone connected with County Cricket.

“It follows extensive consultation between the 18 First-Class Counties, the Professionals Cricketers’ Association and ECB and has only been achievable thanks to the significant hard work that continues to occur as we prepare for a domestic season unlike any the game has faced before.

“It must be stressed that the safety of our players, staff and officials has been the first priority through all discussions and Government guidance will continue to shape our planning and preparation.

