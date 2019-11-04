Deodhar Trophy: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's 10-year-old record during final

Image Source : BCCI VIDEO SCREENGRAB Shubman Gill broke Indian captain Virat Kohli's record when he led the India C side in the final of the Deodhar Trophy on Monday.

Shubman Gill scripted history on Monday when he walked out to lead India C in the 47th Deodhar Trophy summit clash with India B at the JSCA International Stadium here as he became the youngest captain to lead a side in the tournament's final. The Indian batsman, who is the part of India's Test squad, surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli for the feat.

The right-hander broke current India captain Virat Kohli's 10-year-old record. The India run-machine had led North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy final when he was just 21 years and 142 days old in 2009-10 while Gill is only 20 years and 57 days old.

Gill, however, was dismissed for just a run by Mohammad Siraj.

Batting first, India B put on 283/7, thanks on a fighting 86-run knock by Kedar Jadhav. For India C, Bengal pacer Ishan Porel scalped 5/43 in his 10 overs.

Gill was earlier a part of India's Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa, which India won 3-0.