'Flick the switch': David Warner switches roles with wife Candice in hilarious video

Australian opener David Warner has been significantly active on his social media profiles amid the break due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the cricket action coming to a standstill, Warner has also joined TikTok, where he posts heartwarming videos with his family. He has also become the host of 'Warner's Corner', an Instagram live show featuring players from his IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Monday, Warner took to Instagram to upload a video featuring his wife Candice where they can be seen switching roles.

The video starts will Warner in full kit and his wife virtual kayaking just beside him. Then they switch characters and Warner is seen wearing his wife's swimsuit and she, on the other hand, is in full Australian ODI kit.

Warner's post read, "ISO Monday's #flicktheswitch @candywarner1."

Warner has also posted videos of dancing alongside his family on TikTok recently. Like him, many other cricketers are also taking it to social media to conduct live sessions and Q&As across different platforms to interact with players and fans.

Recently, he hosted an Instagram live video session with SRH teammate and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and asked him about whom he thinks is the best batsman in the world.

"It's very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson pointed.

"Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high."

Warner on his part picked three. "I would have you, Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life."

