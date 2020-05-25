Exclusive | Danish Kaneria hits out at Shahid Afridi for making offensive remarks on PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Exclusive | Danish Kaneria lashes out at Shahid Afridi for making offensive remarks on PM Narendra Modi

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lashed out at Shahid Afridi for making offensive remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Pakistan captain made some derogatory comments on PM Modi on Kashmir matter. Afridi faced heat for his speech from former Indian cricketers and fans on social media.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaTV, Danish Kaneria said Afridi should not use offensive words against India's PM.

"Afridi should not use offensive words for India's Prime Minister. Even Pakistan's PM Imran Khan has never talked about India in such insolence and he will not do that in future too. Afridi needs to learn from him and should know there is always a limit when you talk." Kaneria told IndiaTV.

Kaneria further lashed out at Afridi and said if he wants to join politics then he should leave cricket.

"Afridi should think before he talks on any matter. If he wants to join politics then he should leave cricket. You can't stay in cricket and talk about political affairs. His comments create a negative image of Pakistan Cricket in front of India and the whole world," he said. (Also Read | 'Jokers like him spew venom against India': Gambhir hits back at Afridi over Kashmir remark)

Recently, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh supported Afridi during his call for donation in Pakistan for coronavirus pandemic. But when Afridi's hate speech against PM Modi went viral, then both Yuvraj and Harbhajan hit back on the former Pakistan captain for his comments. (Also Read| Harbhajan criticises Shahid Afridi for controversial Kashmir remarks)

Kaneria also opined on the same and said, by spitting poison against their PM, what kind of friendship is Afridi pursuing with Yuvraj and Harbhajan.

"It is not fair, you are asking for a favour from them in the first case and then spitting poison against their Prime Minister. What kind of friendship are you pursuing?'' he added.

Kaneria also feels the cricket between India and Pakistan should be restored and the government of both countries should resolve their issues.

"Cricket should be restored once again between the two countries. Whatever political tension between India and Pakistan, the governments of both countries should resolve through dialogue so that cricket can be restored once again.

"The bilateral series between India and Pakistan in the world is more exciting than any ICC tournament. The Test series between India and Pakistan is bigger than the Ashes. In such a situation, it should be restored once again for the interest of cricket," he concluded.

