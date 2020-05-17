He crossed his limits: After Gambhir, Harbhajan criticises Shahid Afridi for controversial Kashmir remarks

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Shahid Afridi

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh joined former cricketer Gautam Gambhir in criticising ex-Pakistan player and captain Shahid Afridi for his controversial remarks on Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Angered with his comments, Harbhajan said that Afridi has cut "whatever little ties" he had with him.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter even criticised Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh for extending their support to Shahid Afridi Foundation for the fight against the pandemic. Harbhajan clarified that his actions were only to help the people in need and further added that the former cricketer crossed his limits with his recent remarks.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus.

"Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.

"But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits," Harbhajan thundered.

In response to people slamming him for his contributions to Afridi's foundation, Harbhajan said that he doesn't need to prove his loyalty to critics.

"I was born in this country and will die in this country. I have played for my country for over 20 years and have won many games for India. No one can say that I have done anything against my country.

"Today or tomorrow, if my country needs me anywhere, even if at the border, I will be the first one to pick up a gun for the sake of my country."

As for his relations with Afridi, it's a closed chapter now. "One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation or tie-up with any Shahid Afridi from here on," Harbhajan signed off.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage