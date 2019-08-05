Cricket Australia name young national performance squad for India tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben McDermott will be part of the squad

A 14–member Australian national performance squad will travel to India to train under legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath in Chennai, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday.

The squad coached by former Test opener Chris Rogers, includes star Big Bash League (BBL) batsmen Ben McDermott and Josh Philippe.

The visiting team will play three one-day games and as many T20 matches against teams from the famed MRF Academy in Chennai, starting later this week.

McDermott and Philippe enjoyed breakout seasons at domestic level last summer and they will be joined in the squad by leg-spinners Lloyd Pope and Daniel Fallins as well as wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis.

"Australian Cricket has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the MRF Foundation for 26 years and we value the chance to take some of our young players to India to give them the chance to stretch themselves under match conditions," CA Pathways Manager, Graham Manou said.

McGrath, who is the director of the MRF Pace Foundation, will offer his valuable advice to the next generation of Australian players.

"The pace bowlers will also have the opportunity to interact with Glenn who has a wealth of knowledge about bowling and can certainly assist them to expand their skills," Manou said.

Squad: Tom Andrews (SA), Oliver Davies (NSW), Dan Fallins (NSW), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Vic), Cameron Green (WA), Ryan Hadley (NSW), Aaron Hardie (WA), Lachlan Hearne (NSW), Josh Inglis (WA), Ben McDermott (Tas), Jonathon Merlo (Vic), Todd Murphy (Vic), Josh Philippe (WA), Lloyd Pope (SA)