Coronavirus outbreak: Test series between Sri Lanka and England postponed

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and England has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and England, which is a part of the World Test Championship, has been postponed amid the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The ECB released a statement to confirm the development.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England," the statement read.

"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket."

Earlier, the English football was also rocked with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, as well as Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi being tested positive with the coronavirus.

The ECB further stated that they will hope to tour Sri Lanka in the near future to fulfill the commitments.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation. We look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series."