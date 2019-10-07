Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Silverwood announced England's head coach after Trevor Bayliss exit

England have appointed Chris Silverwood as their new head coach.

Silverwood, 44, has been promoted from the role of bowling coach and will take charge from Trevor Bayliss, who coached England to their maiden World Cup triumph in July this year and stepped down after the Ashes series against Australia which England drew 2-2.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Gary Kirsten, the former head coach of both South Africa and India, was the front runner but that he fell behind Silverwood after the interview.

The selection panel of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) comprised Director of Cricket Ashley Giles, Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison and Head of Coach Development John Neal who unanimously agreed that Silverwood was their man having impressed during the interview process.

"Chris was the standout candidate," said Giles.

"I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward. He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years," he added.

Giles further stated that in the interview, Silverwood demonstrated a clear understanding and strategy of how both the red and white ball teams need to evolve.

"He has some detailed thoughts on what it will take to win the Ashes in Australia and win major ICC white-ball tournaments."

Silverwood played six Tests and seven ODIs for England between 1996 and 2002, but it was on the domestic circuit that the seamer earned his stripes both as a player and coach.

Following his retirement, Silverwood joined the coaching staff at Essex in 2010. He was appointed head coach ahead of the 2016 season, promptly leading them to promotion that same season and then on to the County Championship title the following year.

At the end of 2017, he accepted the full-time position as England's fast bowling coach, working with the team throughout the last two seasons, which included a home Test series victory against India in 2018 and the accolade of this summer's World Cup win.

"I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena," Silverwood said on his appointment.

"I am excited to get started and build teams that the whole game can be proud of. There is a tremendous amount of talent coming through, and there is enormous potential for growth. The hard work starts now, and I am confident we can make a positive impact during our winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa."

Silverwood's first competitive series as head coach will be England's tour of New Zealand, which includes a five-match T20I series starting on November 1 and two Tests against the Black Caps commencing on November 21.