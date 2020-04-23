Move T20 World Cup to 2021, schedule IPL in October-November slot: Brendon McCullum

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has said that it is difficult for T20 World Cup to go ahead in October-November.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum believes that it is difficult for Australia to host the men's T20 World Cup as per the schedule. He thinks that the global tournament could be moved to 2021, with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking place in the October-November slot.

Talking to Sky Sports podcast, McCullum said, "As a punter, if I were to put my final dollar on what the schedule would look like, it would be that the T20 World Cup has got to be at risk.”

“For Australia to move 16 international teams, plus all of their support staff and then broadcasters, seems a bridge too far.

“I can’t see them playing the T20 World Cup behind closed doors either.

“There may be a window a bit later in the new year of 2021 which could then open up a window for the IPL.”

The IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was initially postponed till April 15. Last week, however, it was postponed 'till further notice' following the extension of nation-wide lockdown.

McCullum has said that India can 'sustain things commercially' because IPL will generate eyeballs, while international events need crowds at stadiums to generate revenue.

“The ICC and world cricket need crowds to operate but India can probably sustain things commercially behind closed doors because they are going to get so many eyeballs,” said McCullum.

“I think the IPL will try and target that October window and the T20 World Cup will get pushed back,” added the 38-year-old, now head coach of the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders.

