Ben Stokes shares his self-isolation routine during coronavirus shutdown

People across the globe are self-isolating due to coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments of various countries as people to stay at their home in the crisis of the time.

Due to the pandemic, almost every sporting event has been postponed indefinitely. Sportspersons are sharing their self-isolating things on social media. Ben Stokes became the recent addition as shared his self-isolation routine on his Instagram account through a post.

Stokes wrote: "@clarey11 keeping our kids up to date with school work and physical activities whilst school’s are closed...hope this helps any parents who feel a bit stuck with what to do through these tough times."

Earlier, Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara has said he is currently in self-quarantine, following his government's guidelines for those recently returning from Europe, which has now become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I'm following government guidelines," Sangakkara told News First.

"I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was there was a news bulletin saying that anyone who had travelled from within March 1 to 15 should register themselves with the police and undergo self-quarantine. I registered myself with the police."

The former captain said this even as the government confirmed there have been at least three cases of recent returnees attempting to hide the novel coronavirus symptoms from authorities.