Shubman Gill becomes number 1 ODI batter; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumps 230 positions in T20Is

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill has become the new number one ODI batter, as per the latest ICC rankings. The 26-year-old played a vital role in the three-match ODI series against England earlier in the month, scoring 80* in the first ODI and 77 in the third at Lord’s. Based on these performances, Gill surpassed Daryl Mitchell, who held the record previously.

The New Zealand international had a stunning start to the West Indies series, scoring 65 in the opening ODI, but failed to make the most of the opportunities in the remaining two games. He made 28 each in the matches, resulting in Gill surpassing him in the ranking list. Mitchell currently stands second, while India veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are third and fourth, respectively.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, has jumped 230 positions in T20I rankings. He was listed at 278 ahead of the Zimbabwe series. Against the Chevrons, the 15-year-old proved his mettle, scoring 151 runs in the three-match series. This includes two half-centuries and based on that, Sooryavanshi has moved to 48 in the standings.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has retained his position as the number one batter in the format. He now has 910 rating points, which is Kishan’s highest in the format. Abhishek Sharma, in the meantime, dropped to number three in the standings after a disappointing tour to Zimbabwe. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has climbed to number two, without even playing a match.

Tilak Varma has gained in the latest ICC rankings too. He has moved to number six after being unbeaten in all three matches against the Sikandar Raza-led side, which includes a stunning 60-run knock in the second T20I in Harare.

Varun Chakaravarthy suffers

Varun Chakaravarthy has been dropped to number eight in the T20I bowlers' ranking. The star spinner missed the entire Zimbabwe series owing to an injury, which resulted in him falling on the list.

The Indian team, in the meantime, have maintained their number one spot in ODIs and T20Is. The series win against Zimbabwe helped the team retain the spot as they are currently tied with England with 268 rating points each.

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