Australia opener's brother to play for European team, following Italy's footsteps leading to T20 World Cup

New Delhi:

Greece has named Billy Konstas, the elder brother of Australia batter Sam Konstas, in their 14-member squad for next month's European qualifying tournament in Finland. With the goal of progressing to the 2028 T20 World Cup, they have added Billy.

Notably, the 24-year-old Sydney grade cricketer has earned selection as the Hellenic Cricket Federation looks to strengthen their national side by recruiting Australian players with Greek heritage. They have been an ICC member since 1995, but are yet to come even close to qualifying for a marquee tournament. Now that Italy progressed to the T20 World Cup in 2026, Greece are dreaming as well.

Now, Billy combines his cricket career with roles as a cricket coach and physiotherapist in Sydney. Another player on Greece's radar is Blake Nikitaras, who has represented New South Wales in first-class cricket and played in the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder, as BBC Sport reported. The federation is also exploring the availability of other Australian cricketers with Greek ancestry as it prepares for the European qualifying pathway.

“The elder Konstas is joined in the squad by another Greek-Aussie in 21-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder Blake Faunce, who played representative age-group cricket for Australian Capital Territory. Another Australian with Greek heritage, Peter Hatzoglou, has also been in discussions with the Greek federation, but is not currently eligible for selection,” BBC Sport reported.

“At this stage, it seems unlikely Nikitaras and Hatzoglou will be available, but should Greece make it through a 10-team European sub-regional qualifier C then they could come into the mix,” it further added.

The federation's strategy mirrors a model adopted by Italy in recent years. During the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Italy fielded five Australian players of Italian heritage. The side impressed by defeating Nepal and stretching England in one of the tournament's notable performances, reinforcing the value of drawing on overseas-qualified talent.

Sam Konstas’ controversial debut and poor trajectory

Billy Konstas' selection also brings renewed attention to the Konstas family. Younger brother Sam emerged as one of Australia's most talked-about cricketers during the 2024-25 home Test series against India. The then-19-year-old drew headlines through his confrontations with Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, his aggressive strokeplay and his contribution at the top of the order as Australia secured a 3-1 series victory.

Sam featured in three more Tests later that year but has not represented Australia in any format since. While he awaits another opportunity at international level, Billy is now set to pursue his own international career in Greek colours as the country bids to move closer to its first appearance at a Cricket World Cup.

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