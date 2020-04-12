BCCI to wait for government's decision to take call on IPL 2020

Image Source : PTI Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that the chances of conducting the IPL anytime soon are bleak.

The cricket action all around the world has come to a standstill after the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. In India, the 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is currently suspended till April 15.

While reports have suggested that the season is likely to be postponed further, or even cancelled amid the growing outbreak, there has been no official confirmation yet.

According to ANI, however, a BCCI source has said that the board will wait for government's decision to take the call.

"As of now IPL is postponed still April 15, we will wait for government decision and take a call accordingly," the source said.

On Saturday, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hinted that the chances of conducting the IPL anytime soon are bleak.

"We keep monitoring developments. At the present moment, we can't say anything. And what is there to say anyway? Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it's going to be till the middle of May," said Ganguly.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 8,000-mark on Saturday, with 273 deaths so far.