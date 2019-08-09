Ashes | Archer, Leach come in as England announce 12-member squad for Lord's Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is all set to make his debut for the Three Lions after England announced a 12-member strong squad for the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's against Australia, which begins August 14.

Somerset's Jack Leach has been recalled to the squad while all-rounder Moeen Ali sits out the second Test. Leach was awarded the player of the match in the one-off Test against Ireland last month in July.

James Anderson (right calf) and Olly Stone (back) are out due to injury. Archer comes in as Anderson's replacement after he missed out a spot in the opening clash of the five-match series. Both seamers were included in the squad for the first Test at Edgbaston. The squad will report to London on Sunday.

England have also brought in youngster Sam Curran into the side.

Australia beat England by 251 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. This is the first time since 2001 that Australia won a match at Edgbaston in any format of the game.

In a match in which the momentum see-sawed both ways on a number of occasions, Australia finally managed to consolidate their position on Day 4 thanks to centuries by Steve Smith and Matthew Wade. England started Day 5 chasing a daunting target of 398 with 10 wickets in hand, but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon stole the show in the fourth innings.

England 12-member Squad: Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.