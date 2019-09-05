Ashes 2019: 'Consistent' Smith surpasses Virat Kohli with 26th Test hundred

Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
With another show of resilience and class, Steve Smith surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of Test centuries.

New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 18:49 IST
Australian talisman Steve Smith maintained his glorious run with the bat and scored his 26th Test hundred on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Smith scored his third century of the 2019/20 Ashes series to take Australia to 245/5 at lunch on Day 2. With another show of resilience and class, Smith surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of Test centuries.

The Indian skipper, who had an average show in the recently concluded Test series against West Indies, has scored 25 tons in the longest format of the game.

Earlier on Tuesday, Smith pipped Kohli in the latest ICC Test rankings to snatch the top spot. The former Aussie skipper has now 904 rating points in Test rankings one more than Kohli.

It is Smith's fifth century in his last eight innings against England, and he has struck 11 fours in his 163-ball knock.

After Australia resumed on 170-3 following a rain-affected opening day, Head was trapped lbw by Broad from around the wicket, giving the paceman a third wicket of the innings.

Wade departed after slogging spinner Jack Leach and getting caught at mid-on.

The teams are 1-1 with two matches left. Australia will retain the urn if the series is drawn.

